Global Markets Rally as Central Banks Drive Economic Sentiment

Global shares surged, and Treasury yields dropped after interest rate hikes by central banks, including the US Federal Reserve. The Fed's hawkish tone gave way to optimism as investors recalibrated their expectations. In currency and commodity markets, the dollar eased while oil supplies helped mitigate inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 00:41 IST
Global Markets Rally as Central Banks Drive Economic Sentiment
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Global shares rose significantly on Thursday as Treasury yields fell, buoyed by central bank activities, including the US Federal Reserve's quarter-point interest-rate increase. Investors reacted to a surprisingly hawkish stance but later seemed to absorb the news, fueling optimism in the market, as explained by James St. Aubin from Ocean Park Asset Management.

Equity markets showed resilience following the Fed's rate hike, with all three major Wall Street indexes breaking previous declines. Technology, consumer discretionary, and materials stocks led the charge, while the European stock market also climbed, signaling a positive global economic sentiment despite looming challenges.

Bond yields retreated, and in the foreign exchange market, the dollar eased against major currencies. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures dropped as Saudi Arabia's oil export plans helped allay concerns of supply disruptions. Gold, however, saw gains, adding a layer of complexity to the nuanced global economic picture.

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