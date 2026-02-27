The Arabian Desert's Shale Gas Revolution: Saudi Arabia's $100 Billion Gamble

Saudi Arabia is turning its focus to shale gas exploration at the Jafurah Basin, implementing a $100 billion project that positions the kingdom as a major global player in natural gas. This initiative is part of a strategic move to meet domestic energy needs and diversify its oil-dependent economy by 2030.

The state oil company, Aramco, is collaborating with U.S. and Chinese companies using advanced technology to expedite the drilling process. The project in the Arabian Desert mirrors the U.S. shale boom, with Aramco aiming to free up valuable crude for export by replacing it with natural gas for power generation.

This development comes at a crucial time as regional competitors like Qatar and the UAE also expand their gas production. Aramco's ambition extends to building a global LNG portfolio, aiming for long-term LNG capacity amidst a potential global supply glut predicted by industry analysts.

