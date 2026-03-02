Kim Jong Un Calls for Cement Production Surge to Support Key Projects

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made an appearance at a cement factory on Sunday, urging heightened production to meet ambitious goals established during a pivotal party congress, as reported by state media KCNA on Monday. The Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party took place in late February, where Kim highlighted the critical role of ongoing construction projects, such as Pyongyang's Hwasong district, in bolstering national power.

Kim praised the factory workers for their enhanced production efforts, which have facilitated the realization of various construction initiatives, according to KCNA. An analysis by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies indicates that Kim's documented public appearances increased from approximately 70 in 2021 to 153 in 2025, underscoring his focus on economic growth.

This focus includes personally inspecting the progress of new building projects, such as hotels, residential blocks, and factories, as part of his broader economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)