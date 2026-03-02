Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

A bomb threat targeting Axis Bank at Connaught Place's Statesman House Building on Monday prompted a swift police search operation. Security personnel and dog squad teams combed the area, creating a tense atmosphere among employees who were evacuated.

One bank employee shared with ANI how normal work routines quickly turned chaotic, saying, 'We were just doing our work like on any other day. Suddenly, there was a call about a bomb threat, which triggered panic. Seeing the police car, fire brigade, and dog squad was unsettling.'

This incident coincided with similar threats sent to four schools across Delhi, sparking fear among parents and authorities. Though no bombs were found, the threats, allegedly linked to a Khalistani group, prompted quick action from police and fire services to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)