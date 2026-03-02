Left Menu

Empowering Women: Droupadi Murmu Launches Women-Centric Schemes in Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu unveils new women-centric welfare schemes in Delhi, including the Pink National Common Mobility Card. The initiatives, aimed at enhancing women's independence and societal empowerment, also offer financial support through free LPG cylinders and additional educational opportunities.

In a significant move to empower women in Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the Pink National Common Mobility Card alongside three other welfare schemes. The announcement was made at the 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' program, focusing on enhancing women's independence and safety.

The new initiatives include offers like free bus travel, integrated transport access, and annual provisions of two free LPG cylinders to ration card-holding families on Holi and Diwali. The Rs 129-crore benefit will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer.

President Murmu emphasized that women's empowerment is a collective and societal responsibility. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta mentioned that these schemes provide a comprehensive framework from birth through adulthood, aiming for safety, independence, and workforce integration for women.

