Turbulent Waters: Offshore Supply Vessel Finds Refuge Amid Middle East Conflict

An offshore supply vessel with 12 crew members, en route to Saudi Arabia, anchored at Kollam port due to Middle East conflicts. The vessel, Zaki Vision, initially sought shelter in Kuala Lumpur and Colombo. It awaits improved conditions to continue its journey following regional security concerns.

Offshore supply vessel Zaki Vision, which sought assistance to anchor safely at Kollam in Kerala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An offshore supply vessel, carrying 12 crew members and sailing from Hong Kong to Saudi Arabia, has anchored at Kollam port owing to ongoing military conflicts in West Asia.

The situation unfolded as the vessel, Zaki Vision, was heading towards Saudi shores but faced travel disruptions after the commencement of the US-Israel military campaign against Iran. Iranian retaliations further intensified the regional unrest, compelling the vessel to divert its course for safety.

George Ferdinand Xavier, Director of PAX Shipping Agency, noted that Malaysian and Sri Lankan ports provided temporary shelter. Kollam officials are extending the required assistance until the geopolitical situation stabilizes for a safe passage to Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

