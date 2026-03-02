Left Menu

India's Strategic Bond Switch: Easing Financial Road Ahead

The Indian government has bought back government securities worth Rs 13,787.701 crore and issued new bonds valuing Rs 13,646.896 crore. This switch auction by the RBI aims to reduce redemption pressure for upcoming fiscal years, with significant maturities and borrowing planned for FY27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has strategically engaged in a bond switch, acquiring government securities to the tune of Rs 13,787.701 crore while issuing new bonds worth Rs 13,646.896 crore. This recent move, announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), forms part of a larger strategy to manage the nation's debt maturity profile effectively.

The bonds repurchased are due to mature in the next financial year, including significant amounts of GS 2026 and GS 2027 series. In exchange, the government has introduced long-term bonds with maturity dates extending to 2032 and beyond, ensuring a smoother transition in meeting future debt obligations.

This is the third such bond switch auction conducted by the RBI this month, aimed at alleviating redemption pressures in fiscal year 2027. With a gross market borrowing target set at Rs 17.2 lakh crore, this strategic maneuver is essential to managing the government's financial commitments and reducing near-term financial strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

 India
2
Drone Strike Rattles British Air Base in Cyprus Amid Tensions

Drone Strike Rattles British Air Base in Cyprus Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice

Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice

 India
4
Euro Zone Bonds Spiral Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Worries

Euro Zone Bonds Spiral Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026