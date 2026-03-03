Gang Ties Exposed: Arrest Made in Delhi Lawyer Shooting

A suspect with connections to the Rohit Godara gang has been apprehended in relation to the shooting of Deepak Khatri, the lawyer representing Lawrence Bishnoi, and his associates at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate. The incident took place on February 24, involving three armed assailants who allegedly opened fire on Khatri's car.

Eyewitnesses noted that Khatri and his companions were near Kashmiri Gate and intended to return home when their vehicle was attacked. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police North Raja Banthia, the group escaped towards the bus stand to avoid harm. Khatri, identified as Bishnoi's advocate, remained unharmed, while one companion, Sandeep, suffered a shoulder injury but is stable.

Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma stated that the assailants used a scooter for the attack, and one among them fired at the car. Khatri and his group were traveling to ISBT at around 10:30 am when they were attacked. The investigation continues, with initial reports suggesting Khatri had received threats from Shahzad Bhatti. The police are examining all leads, with further details pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)