Left Menu

Gang Ties Exposed: Arrest Made in Delhi Lawyer Shooting

Police have arrested an individual linked to the Rohit Godara gang following a shooting incident targeting Deepak Khatri, a lawyer for Lawrence Bishnoi, at Kashmiri Gate, Delhi. The attack on February 24 involved three armed assailants, one of whom fired at Khatri's car, injuring a companion, now in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:33 IST
Gang Ties Exposed: Arrest Made in Delhi Lawyer Shooting
The car involved in the incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect with connections to the Rohit Godara gang has been apprehended in relation to the shooting of Deepak Khatri, the lawyer representing Lawrence Bishnoi, and his associates at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate. The incident took place on February 24, involving three armed assailants who allegedly opened fire on Khatri's car.

Eyewitnesses noted that Khatri and his companions were near Kashmiri Gate and intended to return home when their vehicle was attacked. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police North Raja Banthia, the group escaped towards the bus stand to avoid harm. Khatri, identified as Bishnoi's advocate, remained unharmed, while one companion, Sandeep, suffered a shoulder injury but is stable.

Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma stated that the assailants used a scooter for the attack, and one among them fired at the car. Khatri and his group were traveling to ISBT at around 10:30 am when they were attacked. The investigation continues, with initial reports suggesting Khatri had received threats from Shahzad Bhatti. The police are examining all leads, with further details pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and...

 Global
2
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

 Global
3
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India
4
Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026