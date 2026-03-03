Left Menu

Punjab's Financial Leap: AAP's Debt Reduction Triumph

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a significant decrease in the state's debt-to-GSDP ratio under the AAP government. The administration attributes this achievement to strategic fiscal policies, contrasting its performance with previous regimes and noting substantial tax revenue growth.

Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, has announced the AAP government's landmark achievement in reducing the state's debt-to-GSDP ratio from 48.25% to 44.47%. Speaking to reporters, Cheema highlighted the administration's success in cutting down inherited debt, a challenge posed by previous SAD-BJP and Congress regimes. The minister emphasized the progress amid ongoing opposition criticism over the state's financial health.

Despite challenges, Cheema credited strategic fiscal reform and administrative transparency for Punjab's emergence as a leader in revenue growth. Under AAP leadership, Punjab mobilized considerable tax revenue increases, collecting INR 83,739 crore in GST over four years. This figure significantly surpasses the collections made under the previous Congress tenure.

Cheema further emphasized the AAP's dedication to address inherited financial burdens. The state has returned substantial amounts of legacy debt while also advancing local tax revenue. The Finance Minister outlined plans for ongoing fiscal reforms dubbed essential for sustaining financial discipline and spurring economic growth in Punjab.

