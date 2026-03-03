British Rapper Ghetts Sentenced: The Tragic Case of a Hit-and-Run
British rapper Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, received a 12-year sentence for causing the death of a Nepali student, Yubin Tamang, in a hit-and-run incident. The 41-year-old artist pleaded guilty to dangerous driving that resulted in the tragedy, as decided by London's Old Bailey court.
British rapper Ghetts, known offstage as Justin Clarke-Samuel, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. This sentencing follows his admission of guilt in a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of Yubin Tamang, a 20-year-old Nepali student.
The fatal event took place last year, when the 41-year-old artist was driving dangerously, leading to this tragic outcome. The court proceedings culminated in London's Old Bailey, where Judge Mark Lucraft delivered the sentence on Tuesday.
The case has garnered significant attention, highlighting the serious consequences of reckless driving and the impact of such tragedies on lives and communities.