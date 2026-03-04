Left Menu

NCLT Initiates Insolvency Proceedings Against Marvel Group Promoter Vishwajeet Jhawar

The National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai has commenced insolvency proceedings against Marvel Group promoter Vishwajeet Jhawar following a petition by APRN Enterprises over a Rs 226.89 crore debt. The tribunal ruled that Jhawar, a personal guarantor, defaulted on his obligations, and has appointed Truvisory Insolvency Professionals to manage the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai has ordered insolvency proceedings against Vishwajeet Jhawar, promoter of the Marvel Group. The bench, consisting of Justices Prabhat Kumar and Sushil Mahadeorao Kochey, passed the order in response to a petition filed by APRN Enterprises, citing an outstanding debt of Rs 226.89 crore.

According to APRN Enterprises, the Marvel Group promoter defaulted on his financial obligations, failing to repay loans and interest payments. This prompted the request for the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process against Jhawar, who served as a personal guarantor.

In its January 30, 2026, order, the tribunal confirmed the defaults and directed the appointment of Truvisory Insolvency Professionals to oversee the insolvency process. A public notice will be issued within a week, inviting creditors to submit their claims as part of the resolution process.

TRENDING

1
European Unity Reinforced Amid U.S.-Spain Tensions

European Unity Reinforced Amid U.S.-Spain Tensions

 France
2
Breaking Barriers: Expanding Access to Nicotine Gums for Smoking Cessation

Breaking Barriers: Expanding Access to Nicotine Gums for Smoking Cessation

 India
3
Maharashtra's Power Surge: A New Era in Hydro Projects

Maharashtra's Power Surge: A New Era in Hydro Projects

 India
4
FAA Extends Flight Ban: Haiti's Aviation Dilemma

FAA Extends Flight Ban: Haiti's Aviation Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026