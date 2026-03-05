Blast Near Iraq: Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe's Brush with Danger

An unidentified vessel approached the Bahamas-flagged oil tanker, Sonangol Namibe, near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port, resulting in a suspected hull breach due to an explosion. The occurrence was noted by Sonangol Marine Services on Thursday.

The incident unfolded at approximately 01:20 local time on March 5, when a small vessel neared the tanker's port side. Shortly afterward, a loud explosion was reported, suggesting damage to the vessel.

Subsequent reports from the crew indicated water loss from a port ballast tank, typically an indicator of a hull breach. Despite this, the tanker remains stable and afloat, ensuring no immediate threat to the vessel's integrity.