Blast Near Iraq: Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe's Brush with Danger

The Bahamas-flagged oil tanker Sonangol Namibe experienced a hull breach possibly due to a blast while anchored near Iraq’s Khor al Zubair port. The incident occurred when a small, unidentified vessel approached the tanker, resulting in a loud bang and water loss from a ballast tank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unidentified vessel approached the Bahamas-flagged oil tanker, Sonangol Namibe, near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port, resulting in a suspected hull breach due to an explosion. The occurrence was noted by Sonangol Marine Services on Thursday.

The incident unfolded at approximately 01:20 local time on March 5, when a small vessel neared the tanker's port side. Shortly afterward, a loud explosion was reported, suggesting damage to the vessel.

Subsequent reports from the crew indicated water loss from a port ballast tank, typically an indicator of a hull breach. Despite this, the tanker remains stable and afloat, ensuring no immediate threat to the vessel's integrity.

