NATO allies increase missile defence posture after Turkey incident

​NATO ​allies have ‌increased their alliance-wide ​ballistic missile defence ‌posture following the intercept of a missile from ‌Iran targeted at ‌Turkey, the alliance's military headquarters said on Thursday.

The ⁠posture ​will ⁠remain at the heightened ⁠level until the threat ​from Iran's "continued, indiscriminate attacks ⁠across the region subsides," Colonel Martin ⁠O'Donnell, ​spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters Allied ⁠Powers Europe, said in ⁠a ⁠post on X.

