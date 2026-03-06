NATO allies increase missile defence posture after Turkey incident
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 00:05 IST
NATO allies have increased their alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture following the intercept of a missile from Iran targeted at Turkey, the alliance's military headquarters said on Thursday.
The posture will remain at the heightened level until the threat from Iran's "continued, indiscriminate attacks across the region subsides," Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, said in a post on X.
