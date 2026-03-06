Iceland to propose holding EU referendum during autumn, broadcaster RUV reports
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 06-03-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 00:06 IST
Iceland's government will propose to its parliament to hold a referendum during the autumn on whether to resume European Union accession talks, public broadcaster RUV reported on Thursday, citing sources.
