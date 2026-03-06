Iceland to propose holding EU referendum during autumn, broadcaster RUV reports   

‌Iceland's government ​will propose ‌to its parliament to ‌hold a ‌referendum during ⁠the ​autumn on ⁠whether to resume ⁠European Union ​accession talks, ⁠public broadcaster RUV ⁠reported ​on Thursday, ⁠citing sources.

