Peru halts natural gas exports due to energy crisis in country, energy minister says

​Peru ‌has suspended ​natural gas exports ‌due to a domestic energy crisis, ‌Energy and Mines Minister ‌Angelo Alfaro said on Thursday.

The ⁠halt ​follows ⁠a pipeline rupture ⁠on Sunday that ​forced operator Transportadora de ⁠Gas del Peru (TGP) ⁠to ​suspend transport through the affected ⁠section to isolate ⁠the ⁠area.

