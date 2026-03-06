Left Menu

Peru halts natural gas exports due to energy crisis in country, energy minister says

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:04 IST
Peru halts natural gas exports due to energy crisis in country, energy minister says
  • Country:
  • Peru

​Peru ‌has suspended ​natural gas exports ‌due to a domestic energy crisis, ‌Energy and Mines Minister ‌Angelo Alfaro said on Thursday.

The ⁠halt ​follows ⁠a pipeline rupture ⁠on Sunday that ​forced operator Transportadora de ⁠Gas del Peru (TGP) ⁠to ​suspend transport through the affected ⁠section to isolate ⁠the ⁠area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Iran's World Cup uncertainty leaves Tucson training facility in limbo

Soccer-Iran's World Cup uncertainty leaves Tucson training facility in limbo

 Global
2
US House narrowly rejects Iran war powers resolution in early test of Trump's strategy

US House narrowly rejects Iran war powers resolution in early test of Trump'...

 United States
3
CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026