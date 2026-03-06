Peru halts natural gas exports due to energy crisis in country, energy minister says
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:04 IST
Peru has suspended natural gas exports due to a domestic energy crisis, Energy and Mines Minister Angelo Alfaro said on Thursday.
The halt follows a pipeline rupture on Sunday that forced operator Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP) to suspend transport through the affected section to isolate the area.
