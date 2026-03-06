UPDATE 1-Peru halts natural gas exports due to energy crisis in country, energy minister says
TGP said on Monday it has implemented temporary restrictions on gas supplies to industrial and electricity sector users while it repairs the leak. Energy firm Pluspetrol suspended production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Wednesday after the outage cut the flow of natural gas to its Pisco fractionation plant.
Peru has suspended natural gas exports due to a domestic energy crisis, Energy and Mines Minister Angelo Alfaro said on Thursday.
The halt follows a pipeline rupture on Sunday that forced operator Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP) to suspend transport through the affected section to isolate the area. TGP said on Monday it has implemented temporary restrictions on gas supplies to industrial and electricity sector users while it repairs the leak.
Energy firm Pluspetrol suspended production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Wednesday after the outage cut the flow of natural gas to its Pisco fractionation plant. The facility supplies approximately 70% of Peru's LPG consumption, according to company data.
