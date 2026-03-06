Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Peru halts natural gas exports due to energy crisis in country, energy minister says

TGP ​said ⁠on Monday it has implemented temporary restrictions on ⁠gas supplies to industrial and electricity ​sector users while it repairs the leak. Energy ⁠firm Pluspetrol suspended production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ⁠on ​Wednesday after the outage cut the flow of natural gas ⁠to its Pisco fractionation plant.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Peru halts natural gas exports due to energy crisis in country, energy minister says

Peru ​has suspended ‌natural gas exports ​due to a domestic energy crisis, ‌Energy and Mines Minister Angelo Alfaro said on Thursday.

The halt follows a pipeline rupture ‌on Sunday that forced operator Transportadora ‌de Gas del Peru (TGP) to suspend transport through the affected section to isolate the ⁠area. TGP ​said ⁠on Monday it has implemented temporary restrictions on ⁠gas supplies to industrial and electricity ​sector users while it repairs the leak.

Energy ⁠firm Pluspetrol suspended production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ⁠on ​Wednesday after the outage cut the flow of natural gas ⁠to its Pisco fractionation plant. The facility supplies ⁠approximately ⁠70% of Peru's LPG consumption, according to company data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
3
U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says

 United States
4
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflict

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026