UPDATE 1-Peru halts natural gas exports due to energy crisis in country, energy minister says

Peru ​has suspended ‌natural gas exports ​due to a domestic energy crisis, ‌Energy and Mines Minister Angelo Alfaro said on Thursday.

The halt follows a pipeline rupture ‌on Sunday that forced operator Transportadora ‌de Gas del Peru (TGP) to suspend transport through the affected section to isolate the ⁠area. TGP ​said ⁠on Monday it has implemented temporary restrictions on ⁠gas supplies to industrial and electricity ​sector users while it repairs the leak.

Energy ⁠firm Pluspetrol suspended production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ⁠on ​Wednesday after the outage cut the flow of natural gas ⁠to its Pisco fractionation plant. The facility supplies ⁠approximately ⁠70% of Peru's LPG consumption, according to company data.

