Middle East Conflict Fuels Inflation Fears Amid Investor Jitters

U.S. stock index futures faced downward pressure on Friday as escalating tensions in the Middle East stirred inflation concerns through rising energy costs. This comes as investors prepare for an impactful jobs report. The ongoing U.S.-Israel air campaign against Iran has contributed to a surge in oil prices—the highest rise since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The halt in shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has further compounded the situation.

Crude prices inched up with a notable impact on airlines such as American and Delta, which saw a 1% dip in premarket trading. The S&P 500's passenger airlines subindex is set to decline by 9% this week. Natural gas suppliers, like Qatar, estimated that even with a swift end to the conflict, normal delivery cycles could take weeks to months to restore.

Amidst the turmoil, investment eyes are also on the effects of AI integration within corporates on employment, awaiting a jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Elsewhere, despite a global decline, U.S. stock performance has surpassed Asian and European markets, bolstered by technology stocks' recovery and the U.S.'s status as a net oil exporter. Meanwhile, companies like Occidental and NextDecade benefited from rising natural gas ETF rates.