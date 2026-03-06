Left Menu

Boosting Fertiliser Production: Inauguration of IFFCO's Sulphuric Acid Plant

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated IFFCO's new sulphuric acid plant in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. The facility aims to increase fertiliser production and promote the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Key officials, including Odisha's Chief Minister and other ministers, attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing India's fertiliser production capabilities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a new sulphuric acid plant in Jagatsinghpur district, Odisha, on Friday. The plant, established by IFFCO at Paradip, is set to boost production, aligning with the country's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' goals.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and State Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, were notable attendees at the inauguration event. This facility marks a pivotal point in advancing the region's agricultural output potential.

The new plant is expected to significantly enhance the fertiliser production capacity of IFFCO, thereby contributing to self-reliance in agricultural inputs. Officials expressed optimism about the plant's role in reinforcing the nation's economic independence through enhanced agricultural productivity.

