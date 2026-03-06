U.S. Defense Firms Under Pressure: Accelerating Weapon Production Post-Iran Strikes

In a bid to replenish munitions expended in recent strikes on Iran, the Trump administration will meet executives from major U.S. defense contractors at the White House this Friday. Among the attendees are industry giants like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, alongside key suppliers, according to confidential sources.

The meeting reflects the administration's efforts to prioritize defense production over shareholder profitability amid ongoing Pentagon negotiations, which have yet to secure quick agreements with contractors. The urgency follows large-scale stockpile drawdowns, fueled by international conflicts including Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza.

This gathering could coincide with the announcement of a substantial $50 billion supplemental budget request, intended to replenish stocks after recent Middle Eastern conflicts. Notably, Lockheed Martin is gearing up to boost its production capacity significantly, highlighting rising demand for defense systems amidst geopolitical unrest.