Rising Tides: Gulf Conflict Escalates Maritime Insurance Costs

The ongoing conflict in the Gulf has led to a dramatic surge in maritime insurance premiums, reportedly increasing by over 1000% in some instances, as the cost of energy transport through a crucial maritime corridor soars. The situation arose following Israeli-U.S. air strikes on Tehran, causing severe disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route. Iran has further escalated tensions by threatening to fire on any ships attempting passage and causing damage to at least nine vessels in the region.

War risk insurance is crucial for ship owners to safeguard against damage from conflict or terrorism. Coverage typically ranges from annual agreements to one-time voyages through high-risk zones. The jump in premiums underscores the rising costs for ship owners, traders, and energy companies, amid a war with no signs of abatement. Analysts caution that the conflict could spur global inflation if prolonged.

Stephen Rudman of Aon, a global insurance broker, noted the immediate reaction in the hull war market to the concentrated risk of large losses in the area. The rising premiums are particularly affecting energy and bulk commodity trades. Despite the challenges, insurance remains available, though under stricter conditions and often at higher rates. The Trump administration is actively seeking solutions to reduce oil prices and stabilize shipping routes by considering options such as U.S. Navy escorts for oil tankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)