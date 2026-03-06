Aye Finance's Stellar Q3 Performance: A Leap in Profits Post-Listing

Aye Finance, recently listed on the stock exchanges, has reported a remarkable 87% rise in net profit for the third quarter ended December 2025. The micro-enterprise lending specialist recorded a profit of Rs 43 crore, a significant increase from Rs 23 crore during the same period last year. This financial achievement marks its first quarterly results post-listing.

The company's entry into the bourses on February 16, 2026, at an initial share price of Rs 129, saw the shares closing at Rs 115.95 on the BSE, up 0.52% by Friday. According to a regulatory filing, Aye Finance experienced a substantial rise in total income to Rs 455 crore, compared to Rs 370 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Moreover, interest income reached Rs 393 crore, an increase from Rs 337 crore recorded last year. This profit boost was attributed to a consistent decline in credit costs over four quarters, which fell to 4.67% from 6.2% the previous year. However, total expenses rose to Rs 401 crore while loan disbursement soared by 35%, reflecting robust growth in operations.

