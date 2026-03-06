Strategic Gold Loan Partnership Boosts Finkurve and Godrej Finance

Mumbai, Maharashtra – In a significant development, Finkurve Financial Services Limited has entered into a strategic co-lending agreement with Godrej Finance Limited. This collaboration aims to offer gold loan products under the Reserve Bank of India's co-lending framework.

Godrej Finance will participate with an 80% stake, with Finkurve retaining 20%. This partnership allows Finkurve, branded as Arvog, to expand its gold loan portfolio while efficiently managing capital and risk.

Finkurve focuses on loan sourcing and origination, including customer onboarding and gold valuation, while Godrej brings robust credit assessment. This alignment promises enhanced capital rotation and transparent governance, setting a foundation for sustainable growth.

