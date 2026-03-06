Strategic Gold Loan Partnership Boosts Finkurve and Godrej Finance
Finkurve Financial Services, a tech-first gold loan NBFC, partners with Godrej Finance under RBI's co-lending framework. Godrej holds 80% participation, while Finkurve focuses on loan sourcing. The partnership aims to enhance growth, risk management, and liquidity through shared strengths and transparent operations.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, Maharashtra – In a significant development, Finkurve Financial Services Limited has entered into a strategic co-lending agreement with Godrej Finance Limited. This collaboration aims to offer gold loan products under the Reserve Bank of India's co-lending framework.
Godrej Finance will participate with an 80% stake, with Finkurve retaining 20%. This partnership allows Finkurve, branded as Arvog, to expand its gold loan portfolio while efficiently managing capital and risk.
Finkurve focuses on loan sourcing and origination, including customer onboarding and gold valuation, while Godrej brings robust credit assessment. This alignment promises enhanced capital rotation and transparent governance, setting a foundation for sustainable growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finkurve
- Godrej Finance
- co-lending
- partnership
- gold loans
- RBI
- NBFC
- Arvog
- liquidity
- financial services
ALSO READ
Morbi Ceramic Industry Faces Massive Shutdown Amid Fuel Shortage
Two pilots killed in Sukhoi crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district: IAF.
Two IAF pilots killed in Su-30 MKI aircraft crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong
SU-30 MKI aircraft of IAF crashes in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Sukhoi-30 fighter jet goes missing in Assam's Karbi Anglong, Indian Air Force team begins search ops: Defence Spokesperson.