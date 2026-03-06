Left Menu

Sunsure Energy Powers Up India's Auto Sector with Solar Agreements

Sunsure Energy has inked long-term solar Power Purchase Agreements with Daeseung Autoparts India and Ilgahng Automotive, providing renewable energy to their Kanchipuram facilities. This initiative supports the transition to green energy, reducing carbon emissions significantly and demonstrates Sunsure's leading role in India's renewable energy market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:07 IST
  • India

Sunsure Energy, a key player in India's renewable energy sector, has entered into long-term solar Power Purchase Agreements with Daeseung Autoparts India and Ilgahng Automotive.

Under these agreements, Sunsure will provide approximately 12.7 million units of power to the Kanchipuram facilities of these companies annually, notably reducing carbon emissions. This move aligns with the sustainability goals of the Daeseung Group and demonstrates Sunsure's capability as a leading renewable energy partner.

Sunsure Energy is steadily expanding, with plans for over 1,100 MW of renewable capacity in Tamil Nadu and a total target of 10 GW by 2030. This commitment underscores Sunsure's role in driving India's transition to round-the-clock green power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

