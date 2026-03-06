Madhya Pradesh Boosts Wheat Procurement with Farmer Bonuses

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal for wheat farmers during state procurement at minimum support price (MSP). In addition to the MSP of Rs 2,585 per quintal, farmers will receive a total of Rs 2,625 per quintal, Yadav informed reporters.

The state government has declared 2026 as 'Farmer Welfare Year' and is continually implementing steps to support farmers. The registration deadline for government wheat procurement has been extended to March 10 from the previous date of March 7.

In efforts to ease irrigation challenges, Yadav mentioned the government's plan to provide daytime electricity access to farmers, addressing issues associated with nighttime irrigation.