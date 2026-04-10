Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: IFFCO's Nano Fertiliser Campaign

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (Iffco) has announced a significant nationwide initiative to promote the use of nano liquid fertilisers and reduce dependence on conventional soil nutrients. Launched under the banner 'IFFCO Nano Urvarak Jagrukta Maha Abhiyaan', the campaign seeks to revolutionize Indian agricultural practices.

This ambitious program is set to cover 560 districts and 3,477 tehsils across 19 states and Union Territories. Dileep Sanghani, Chairman of Iffco, highlighted the transformative potential of integrating traditional agriculture with modern technology. He stressed the campaign's goals: to promote Nano Urea Plus and other nano products, educate farmers on their application through foliar spray, and ensure they reach every corner of the country.

Iffco has already seen remarkable sales success, moving over 218 lakh bottles of Nano Urea Plus and significant numbers of other nano fertiliser products like Nano DAP, Nano Zinc, and Nano Copper. Sanghani pointed out that a 500 ml bottle of Nano Urea Plus far exceeds the nutrient efficiency of conventional urea, addressing vital challenges such as soil health degradation and water pollution, while reducing India's reliance on fertiliser imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)