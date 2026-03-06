Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz After Tugboat Incident

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident involving a tugboat hit by unknown projectiles. The event occurred 6 nautical miles north of Oman in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global trade.

A third-party source tipped off the UKMTO regarding the attack, but details about the parties involved remain sparse. The incident has sparked tension and renewed concerns about safety in one of the world's most crucial maritime routes.

Authorities are investigating the situation to identify the origins of the projectile attacks and ensure the security of vessels navigating through this volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)