Soaring Insurance Costs Amid Gulf Tensions: A Maritime Impact

The escalating Gulf conflict, sparked by Israeli-U.S. air strikes, has significantly increased maritime insurance premiums, severely impacting the cost of transporting energy through the Strait of Hormuz. With heightened risks and tanker values, insurance rates have surged, posing inflation concerns as global supply chains face potential disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst rising tensions in the Gulf, maritime insurance premiums are skyrocketing, with costs surging by over 1000% in some instances. This sharp increase follows Israeli-U.S. air strikes on Tehran, which have disrupted operations at the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a major global shipping chokepoint.

The escalation has led to Iran threatening attacks on transiting ships, causing damage to at least nine vessels. Insurance policies, covering potential conflict and terrorism-related damages, are now more costly, impacting ship owners and energy companies heavily reliant on this route for trade.

Analysts warn of potential industry losses up to $1.75 billion, predicting further inflationary pressures if unrest continues. The U.S. administration is exploring strategies to ensure the safety of maritime routes, but uncertainties persist regarding comprehensive solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

