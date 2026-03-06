Left Menu

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against Anil Nutrients Ltd and its director Amol Shripal Sheth for laundering Rs 47.88 crore. The case involves alleged fund diversion and sham transactions, aimed at obtaining illicit gains from the Bank of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Anil Nutrients Ltd and its director Amol Shripal Sheth of fraudulently obtaining Rs 47.88 crore from the Bank of India. The charges relate to a money laundering case involving alleged illegal diversion of funds.

Anil Nutrients Ltd reportedly siphoned bank funds to sister companies through fictitious transactions, raising concerns about fraudulent practices. An ED investigation, building on a CBI FIR, uncovered evidence of artificially inflated turnovers to secure bank loans under false pretenses.

Search operations as part of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act found significant evidence linking the accused to undisclosed assets, including agricultural lands, now provisionally attached. The ED reaffirmed the case as a calculated conspiracy to mislead financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

