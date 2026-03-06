Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Anil Nutrients Ltd and its director Amol Shripal Sheth of fraudulently obtaining Rs 47.88 crore from the Bank of India. The charges relate to a money laundering case involving alleged illegal diversion of funds.

Anil Nutrients Ltd reportedly siphoned bank funds to sister companies through fictitious transactions, raising concerns about fraudulent practices. An ED investigation, building on a CBI FIR, uncovered evidence of artificially inflated turnovers to secure bank loans under false pretenses.

Search operations as part of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act found significant evidence linking the accused to undisclosed assets, including agricultural lands, now provisionally attached. The ED reaffirmed the case as a calculated conspiracy to mislead financial institutions.

