Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud
The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against Anil Nutrients Ltd and its director Amol Shripal Sheth for laundering Rs 47.88 crore. The case involves alleged fund diversion and sham transactions, aimed at obtaining illicit gains from the Bank of India.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Anil Nutrients Ltd and its director Amol Shripal Sheth of fraudulently obtaining Rs 47.88 crore from the Bank of India. The charges relate to a money laundering case involving alleged illegal diversion of funds.
Anil Nutrients Ltd reportedly siphoned bank funds to sister companies through fictitious transactions, raising concerns about fraudulent practices. An ED investigation, building on a CBI FIR, uncovered evidence of artificially inflated turnovers to secure bank loans under false pretenses.
Search operations as part of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act found significant evidence linking the accused to undisclosed assets, including agricultural lands, now provisionally attached. The ED reaffirmed the case as a calculated conspiracy to mislead financial institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fugitive's 16-Year Run Ends: CBI Nabs Alleged Killer of Judge's Relatives
Court Denies Bail to HDFC Bank Officials in Fraud Case
Czech parliament votes to shield PM Babis from trial on EU subsidy fraud charges
Chartered Accountants Nabbed in High-Profile Cyber Fraud Bust
Punjab Finance Minister Criticizes BJP Over Tech Failures in Banking Fraud