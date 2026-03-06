EU's Costa Crucial Visit to Azerbaijan: Energy and Crisis Talks

European Union's Council President Antonio Costa is set to embark on a significant visit to Azerbaijan slated for March 11. The crux of the discussions will revolve around enhancing energy cooperation strategies between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Additionally, President Costa aims to delve into the pressing crisis unfolding in the Middle East. His visit is anticipated to foster dialogues that could potentially lead to constructive solutions to regional challenges.

The visit's announcement was made public by Costa's office on Friday, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in addressing both energy concerns and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)