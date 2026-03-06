EU's Costa Crucial Visit to Azerbaijan: Energy and Crisis Talks
European Union's Council President Antonio Costa is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on March 11. He will engage in discussions concerning energy cooperation and address the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, as per an announcement from his office made on Friday.
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union's Council President Antonio Costa is set to embark on a significant visit to Azerbaijan slated for March 11. The crux of the discussions will revolve around enhancing energy cooperation strategies between the EU and Azerbaijan.
Additionally, President Costa aims to delve into the pressing crisis unfolding in the Middle East. His visit is anticipated to foster dialogues that could potentially lead to constructive solutions to regional challenges.
The visit's announcement was made public by Costa's office on Friday, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in addressing both energy concerns and geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Paws to Passengers: PetX Jets' Unexpected Demand Amid Middle East Crisis
Japan Weighs Emergency Oil Reserves Amid Middle East Crisis
Pound Slips Amidst Turbulent Middle East Crisis
Europe's Urgent Need for Missile Production Amid Middle East Crisis
India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis