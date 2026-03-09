Fadnavis: Assuring Energy Security Amid West Asia Conflict
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assures the public that the Indian government is taking steps to maintain energy security amidst West Asian tensions. He warns against panic buying, which could worsen supply chains. The conflict has escalated oil prices, with implications for global energy stability.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reassured the public on Monday that the Indian government is implementing strategies to ensure energy security amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
Addressing reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis emphasized that the national government is proactively managing energy resources and closely tracking global developments. He warned against panic-induced stockpiling based on rumors, which could disrupt the demand and supply chains.
Fadnavis highlighted India's resilience under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, notably during the recent international tariff wars, and stressed the importance of steady trade relations and sovereign actions in safeguarding national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Geopolitical Tightrope: Navigating West Asia's Tumult
India Hosts Exciting New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha
Criticism Over India's Diplomatic Stance Amidst West Asia Turmoil
India Boosts Domestic LPG Production to Meet Rising Demand