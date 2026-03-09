Left Menu

Greek Oil Tanker Navigates Hormuz: Saudi Crude Heads to India

A Greek-operated oil tanker carrying Saudi Arabian crude has sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, heading towards India. The Shenlong Suezmax tanker, with a capacity of 1 million barrels, loaded its cargo at Ras Tanura port. The vessel last recorded its position on March 8.

Updated: 09-03-2026 19:29 IST
A Greek-operated oil tanker, laden with Saudi Arabian crude, has successfully navigated the strategic Strait of Hormuz en route to India. Ship tracking platforms Kpler and Lloyd's List Intelligence confirmed the voyage of the Shenlong Suezmax tanker towards the Indian port of Mumbai.

The vessel, capable of transporting 1 million barrels of oil, embarked from the Saudi Arabian port of Ras Tanura. Separate tracking information on the MarineTraffic platform corroborated its departure and subsequent journey through the narrow and highly monitored waterway.

As of its last recorded position on March 8 within the strait, the tanker is expected to reach Mumbai shortly. Despite requests for information, the Athens-based management company, Dynacom, has yet to provide additional commentary on the tanker's voyage.

