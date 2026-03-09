Left Menu

Wall Street Plunges Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil Prices

Wall Street's major indexes dropped over 1% amid soaring oil prices and heightened Middle East tensions. The announcement of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's supreme leader fueled uncertainty, impacting travel and banking stocks. While energy sectors saw minor gains, investors turned to the U.S. dollar as a safe haven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:46 IST
Wall Street Plunges Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled over 1% on Monday, driven by a spike in oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East. As Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader, geopolitical uncertainties deepened, prompting investor anxiety and inflation fears.

Crude oil prices surged to nearly $120 a barrel before easing off as global powers, including G7 members and Saudi Arabia, convened to discuss measures to cap energy prices. This situation raised concerns of potential stagflation amid recent weakening in the U.S. jobs market.

The sell-off particularly impacted travel and banking stocks, with major airlines and cruise companies experiencing significant drops. However, energy companies made minor gains due to rising oil and gas prices. Meanwhile, global central banks, notably the Federal Reserve, faced increased pressure in balancing inflation expectations and economic recovery goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shake-Up in West Bengal Cabinet

Leadership Shake-Up in West Bengal Cabinet

 India
2
India Hosts Exciting New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026

India Hosts Exciting New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026

 India
3
Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection Revocation

Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection ...

 United States
4
Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026