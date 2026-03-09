Karnataka's Fiscal Dilemma: CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Budget Deficit

On Monday, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the state's fiscal management in light of criticism regarding the fiscal deficit, attributing financial challenges to unmet central government contributions and GST implications.

Addressing a session for legislators on the state budget, Siddaramaiah clarified the structure and challenges of the 2026–27 Budget, emphasizing financial discipline amidst rising debts and explaining the discrepancy between state contributions and central tax returns.

Despite fiscal strains, Karnataka's economic performance remained robust, with a notable growth rate, ultimately urging an examination of financial contributions and allocations to ensure equitable distribution of tax revenues from the Centre.

