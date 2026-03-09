Left Menu

Punjab's Crackdown: Anti-Gangster & Anti-Drug Campaigns in Full Swing

The Punjab Police arrested 167 individuals as part of 'Gangstran Te Vaar', with raids across the state conducted in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force. Alongside this, police arrested 75 drug smugglers as part of 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', recovering drugs and persuading individuals towards rehabilitation.

Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:29 IST
Punjab Police, in their ongoing campaign against gangsters called 'Gangstran Te Vaar', arrested 167 suspects on Monday. The operation, directed by Police Chief Gaurav Yadav under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's orders, aims to eradicate gangster activities from the region.

Police teams, working with the Anti-Gangster Task Force, carried out a total of 453 raids. These raids led to the recovery of two weapons and brought the total number of arrests since January 20 to 13,522. Authorities also took preventive measures against 52 individuals, released 87 after verification, and apprehended seven proclaimed offenders.

Complementing the anti-gangster initiative is the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign against drug smuggling. On the same day, cops nabbed 75 drug smugglers and seized significant drug quantities and cash, marking the tally of arrests at 52,786 in the past 373 days. Efforts for de-addiction and rehabilitation also see momentum, with 27 individuals encouraged to seek help.

