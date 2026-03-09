Dollar Surges Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Soaring Oil Prices

The U.S. dollar gained ground broadly on Monday, driven by escalating oil prices in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Investors flocked to the greenback, concerned about potential disruptions to global energy supplies and economic growth.

Oil prices surged before easing following a report about potential coordinated G7 action. The economic backdrop is not favorable for the U.S., as weak jobs data sparked temporary dollar gains, though the currency's strength remains vulnerable to geopolitical resolutions.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar benefited from higher oil prices, underscoring its status as a petro currency. Analysts warn that Asia, dependent on Middle Eastern oil and gas, could face significant economic impacts due to elevated energy prices.

