Left Menu

Manipur's Ambitious Budget for Displaced Persons and Economic Growth

The Manipur government has allocated Rs 734 crore in its 2026-27 budget for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, with a focus on economic growth, women empowerment, and infrastructure. The total budget includes a special package from the Centre and efforts to enhance the state's revenue generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:42 IST
Manipur's Ambitious Budget for Displaced Persons and Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has announced a significant allocation of Rs 734 crore in its 2026-27 budget, focusing on the rehabilitation and resettlement of those displaced due to ethnic unrest. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh presented the budget estimates, which also aim at bolstering the economic infrastructure of the northeastern state.

The budget outlines a strategy to expedite rehabilitation efforts, enhance revenue generation, and improve law and order. The Centre's special package of Rs 2,198 crore provides additional support for these initiatives, ensuring development spending remains unaffected by revenue expenditures.

Further, the budget emphasizes economic empowerment of women, strengthened connectivity, and infrastructure development. Key initiatives include a new Scheme for Economic Empowerment of Women, increased connectivity funding, and support for skill development, reflecting a comprehensive plan to boost Manipur's socio-economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

 Global
2
Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

 United Arab Emirates
3
Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026