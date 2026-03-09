Manipur's Ambitious Budget for Displaced Persons and Economic Growth
The Manipur government has allocated Rs 734 crore in its 2026-27 budget for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, with a focus on economic growth, women empowerment, and infrastructure. The total budget includes a special package from the Centre and efforts to enhance the state's revenue generation.
The Manipur government has announced a significant allocation of Rs 734 crore in its 2026-27 budget, focusing on the rehabilitation and resettlement of those displaced due to ethnic unrest. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh presented the budget estimates, which also aim at bolstering the economic infrastructure of the northeastern state.
The budget outlines a strategy to expedite rehabilitation efforts, enhance revenue generation, and improve law and order. The Centre's special package of Rs 2,198 crore provides additional support for these initiatives, ensuring development spending remains unaffected by revenue expenditures.
Further, the budget emphasizes economic empowerment of women, strengthened connectivity, and infrastructure development. Key initiatives include a new Scheme for Economic Empowerment of Women, increased connectivity funding, and support for skill development, reflecting a comprehensive plan to boost Manipur's socio-economic growth.
