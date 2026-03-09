Left Menu

Empowering Artisans: The State Handloom and Saras Fair 2026 Drives Economic Growth

The State Handloom and Saras Fair 2026 launched at Morabadi Ground aims to boost employment for weavers through Jharcraft's initiatives. Co-inaugurated by Jharkhand ministers, the fair features 650 stalls by artisans nationwide. It underscores the state's commitment to promoting handicrafts and women's entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Handloom and Saras Fair 2026 commenced on Monday at Morabadi Ground, aiming to foster economic growth through artisan empowerment. Running until March 20, this event was inaugurated by Jharkhand ministers Sanjay Prasad Yadav and Dipika Pandey Singh.

Yadav highlighted Jharcraft's commitment to enhancing employment opportunities for weavers, with promises of consistent programming to support the industry. Singh emphasized the fair as an essential platform for showcasing the skills of artisans and rural entrepreneurs, facilitating broader market access.

The event hosts 650 stalls set by artisans and self-help groups across the nation. Singh reiterated the government's dedication to supporting these ventures with training, market access, and technology, establishing Jharkhand as an exemplar of women's empowerment through enterprise.

