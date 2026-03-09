G7 Considers Emergency Oil Stock Release Amid Supply Crisis

The G7 nations are contemplating the release of emergency oil reserves in reaction to a crisis in supply from the Middle East, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced Monday. This consideration comes as oil prices soar, reaching nearly $120 per barrel.

The IEA mandates that member countries maintain at least a 90-day supply, with the U.S. holding over 415 million barrels in its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Japan also boasts significant reserves, consisting of 260 million barrels of government-held crude and additional private stocks.

Other G7 countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, have varying capacities and strategies for their reserves. Meanwhile, Canada, a major oil producer, does not hold a strategic stockpile due to its status as a net exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)