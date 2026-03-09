Global Call for Action: IEA Urges Coordinated Oil Reserve Release

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called for a coordinated release of emergency oil reserves following an online meeting with the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized the urgency of collaboration in response to current market demands.

This meeting, which included executives from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), World Bank, and International Monetary Fund (IMF), has resulted in the G7's commitment to monitor energy market developments closely. They aim to support global energy supplies by considering strategic releases of oil reserves.

These deliberations occur as oil prices soar to heights unseen since mid-2022, triggered by supply cuts and the geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Japan, significantly reliant on Middle Eastern oil, possesses one of the largest oil stockpiles and anticipates a meeting of energy ministers to address these issues further.

(With inputs from agencies.)