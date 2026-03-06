LNG Wave Set to Impact Global Markets, Says IEA
The International Energy Agency forecasts a significant influx of liquefied natural gas to the market within five years, leading to potential downward price pressure. IEA Chief Fatih Birol highlights that 75% of this new LNG will be flexible, emphasizing market adaptability post-discussion with European officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:03 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The International Energy Agency is forecasting a substantial increase in liquefied natural gas entering the market over the next five years. This influx is expected to exert downward pressure on LNG prices, according to IEA Chief Fatih Birol.
Following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Birol revealed plans for approximately 300 billion cubic meters of new LNG availability.
Birol emphasized that 75% of this new supply will be flexible, pointing to significant implications for market dynamics and pricing strategies.
