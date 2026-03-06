LNG Wave Set to Impact Global Markets, Says IEA

The International Energy Agency is forecasting a substantial increase in liquefied natural gas entering the market over the next five years. This influx is expected to exert downward pressure on LNG prices, according to IEA Chief Fatih Birol.

Following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Birol revealed plans for approximately 300 billion cubic meters of new LNG availability.

Birol emphasized that 75% of this new supply will be flexible, pointing to significant implications for market dynamics and pricing strategies.