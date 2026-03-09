Left Menu

UAE's Call for Calm: A Plea for De-escalation in the Middle East

The UAE ambassador to the UN urges de-escalation in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Amid rising oil prices and market turbulence, Iran has launched attacks on Gulf states, causing disruptions. The UAE deplores attacks on its infrastructure and stresses its defensive stance while refuting offensive intentions.

Updated: 09-03-2026 20:56 IST
The United Arab Emirates has made an urgent call for peace amid the intensifying U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Speaking from Geneva, the UAE's representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jamal Jama al Musharakh, emphasized the need for de-escalation and a return to negotiations.

As the conflict escalates, oil prices have soared due to reduced supply from key producers, and global markets have reacted negatively. Iran's aggression towards Gulf states such as the UAE, involving over 1,400 strikes on vital infrastructure, has led to significant civilian casualties and business interruptions.

The UAE condemns such attacks, particularly on its critical infrastructure like desalination and energy facilities, while maintaining a defensive posture. Despite heightened tensions, the UAE insists its bases will not be used for offensive actions against Iran, contrary to the aggressive stance of the U.S.

