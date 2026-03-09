Left Menu

Lebanon Seeks US Mediated Peace Talks with Israel

Lebanon has approached the United States to facilitate direct peace negotiations with Israel, aiming to end ongoing conflicts and achieve a peace agreement. However, skepticism surrounds these efforts, with both U.S. and Israeli officials expressing doubts, according to a report by Axios citing informed sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon has reached out to the United States, requesting its mediation for direct peace talks with Israel, Axios reported Monday. The aim is to end hostilities and establish a lasting peace agreement between the neighboring countries.

The effort highlights Lebanon's urgent pursuit of peace in a region fraught with tension. However, skepticism about the success of this initiative rapidly emerged.

According to Axios, responses from the U.S. and Israeli officials were notably skeptical, casting uncertainty over the potential for such diplomatic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

