Lebanon Seeks US Mediated Peace Talks with Israel

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon has reached out to the United States, requesting its mediation for direct peace talks with Israel, Axios reported Monday. The aim is to end hostilities and establish a lasting peace agreement between the neighboring countries.

The effort highlights Lebanon's urgent pursuit of peace in a region fraught with tension. However, skepticism about the success of this initiative rapidly emerged.

According to Axios, responses from the U.S. and Israeli officials were notably skeptical, casting uncertainty over the potential for such diplomatic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)