NSE's IPO Journey: Marching Towards Market Debut

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is planning to appoint merchant bankers for its IPO by March, according to Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan. The valuation and IPO size will be determined after their appointment. A lower public float rule by Sebi eases regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to appoint merchant bankers for its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) by March, revealed Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan. Speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration of NIFTY 50, Chauhan emphasized the ongoing process of selecting merchant bankers to spearhead the IPO efforts.

Chauhan noted that the IPO's valuation and final size hinge on the appointment of these financial advisors. 'Valuation is usually determined by the merchant bankers. They are yet to be appointed. So, I don't know what the final amounts will be,' Chauhan stated. The exchange is buoyed by Sebi regulations permitting exchanges with a smaller public float, a stipulation beneficial for NSE due to its unique ownership structure.

Unlike many entities, no single promoter controls NSE, a fact that factors into this IPO process. Chauhan refrained from committing to a hard timeline but suggested the IPO might make its market debut by the fourth quarter of the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

