Solex Energy Achieves ALMM Approval for Surat Facility

Solex Energy announced on Monday that its 3.78-gigawatt solar module manufacturing facility in Surat has secured approval under the government's ALMM framework. This certification from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) ensures product reliability within the domestic market.

The ALMM mechanism was introduced by the MNRE to ensure the credibility of solar PV modules and cells, safeguarding consumer interests while bolstering the country's energy security. Solex Energy's Surat facility is now listed as an approved solar PV module manufacturing capacity.

According to Chetan Shah, CMD of Solex Energy, the approval reaffirms the company's dedication to strengthening India's domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem. In an ambitious expansion plan, Solex Energy aims to increase its production capacity to 15 gigawatts, requiring an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

