NTPC Green Energy's Milestone: Andhra Pradesh Solar PV Project Goes Operational
NTPC Green Energy has announced the operational status of its 250-MW solar PV project in Andhra Pradesh. Owned by Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power, a subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green, the project's second part capacity of 91.6 MW became commercially operational on February 27, following the first part's operation on February 20.
- Country:
- India
NTPC Green Energy has reached a significant milestone with the 250-MW solar PV project in Andhra Pradesh becoming fully operational. This major initiative is managed by Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the joint venture between ONGC and NTPC Green.
The recent operational status was declared after the project's second part, with a capacity of 91.6 MW, was brought online on February 27. The initial capacity of 158.4 MW had already commenced operations a week earlier on February 20.
This project represents a substantial step in advancing renewable energy capabilities in the region, underlining a commitment to sustainable energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
