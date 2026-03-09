Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy's Milestone: Andhra Pradesh Solar PV Project Goes Operational

NTPC Green Energy has announced the operational status of its 250-MW solar PV project in Andhra Pradesh. Owned by Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power, a subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green, the project's second part capacity of 91.6 MW became commercially operational on February 27, following the first part's operation on February 20.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Green Energy has reached a significant milestone with the 250-MW solar PV project in Andhra Pradesh becoming fully operational. This major initiative is managed by Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the joint venture between ONGC and NTPC Green.

The recent operational status was declared after the project's second part, with a capacity of 91.6 MW, was brought online on February 27. The initial capacity of 158.4 MW had already commenced operations a week earlier on February 20.

This project represents a substantial step in advancing renewable energy capabilities in the region, underlining a commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

