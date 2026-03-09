Left Menu

Iran's Hardliners Rally Behind New Supreme Leader Amid Middle East Tensions

Iran's hardliners demonstrated their support for new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei with street rallies, amid escalating Middle East tensions that send oil prices skyrocketing. Khamenei's rise has been met with international scrutiny, and the ongoing conflict threatens global energy supplies. The political situation remains volatile as Iranians are divided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:22 IST
Iran's hardliners staged a formidable display of support on Monday, taking to the streets to demonstrate allegiance to the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. This move seemingly dashes hopes for a rapid resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has caused turbulence in global markets.

At 56, Shi'ite cleric Khamenei's ascent has sparked discord with U.S. President Donald Trump, who seeks Iran's complete capitulation. While state media broadcasted large gatherings backing Khamenei, opponents fear it marks an end to prospects of change amidst the crisis.

Oil markets reacted sharply, with Brent crude futures surging amid restricted supplies, reviving memories of previous oil shocks. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have brought global markets to a state of uncertainty while oil prices continue to fluctuate significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

