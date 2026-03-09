Energy Crisis Deepens Retail Woes Amid Global Tensions
Rising energy prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran are further straining Europe's retail sector, already affected by weak consumer demand and past inflation. The situation threatens profitability, increases operational costs, and risks consumer backlash due to lower spending power and added pressure on essential goods pricing.
The retail sector in Europe is under mounting pressure as escalating energy prices induced by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran threaten to further burden an already fragile market. Shares of major retailers like Inditex and Marks & Spencer dropped on Monday amidst investor concerns over the rising cost of petrol and gas.
In light of the ongoing energy crisis harkening back to the inflation spikes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, retailers are bracing for yet another financial hit. Past pricing strategies to counter inflation and global trade disruptions have left retailers and consumers with reduced spending power while economies struggle to grow.
Analysts predict a cascading effect on transportation and supply chain expenses, which will likely exacerbate the already high insolvency risks facing retailers. The sector remains highly vulnerable, calling for governmental intervention to mitigate the impending surge in household costs, as highlighted by industry experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
