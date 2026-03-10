Left Menu

Wall Street Opens Subdued Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes opened with minor declines following U.S. officials' comments on escalating Middle East tensions. This came a day after President Trump suggested a potential early conclusion to the conflict. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite showed small declines at Tuesday's opening bell.

Wall Street's major indexes started the day on a subdued note amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. This comes in the wake of comments from U.S. officials that hinted at increasing hostilities.

The opening session on Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average dip by 30.6 points, or 0.06%, settling at 47771.43. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 witnessed a marginal fall of 0.6 points, or 0.01%, to 6796.56.

Adding to the index declines, the Nasdaq Composite shed 27.0 points, or 0.12%, reaching 22722.939 shortly after trading commenced.

