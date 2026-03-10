Left Menu

Cocoa Futures Forecast: Surplus Clouds Price Prospects

Cocoa prices are projected to rise modestly by year-end, but won't match last year's highs due to a surplus. Key producers like Ivory Coast and Ghana expect increased output. Traders anticipate a rebound as lower prices boost demand, although output surpluses may keep prices subdued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:37 IST
Cocoa Futures Forecast: Surplus Clouds Price Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cocoa prices are projected to achieve modest gains by the end of the year, though they will remain below last year's peak levels due to a significant global surplus, according to a Reuters poll involving 10 traders and analysts conducted on Monday.

The poll results indicate that London cocoa futures on ICE are expected to conclude 2026 at 2,750 pounds per metric ton, a 16.6% increase from Monday's close but 37% lower than the end of 2025. Concurrently, New York cocoa futures are forecast to finish the year at $3,350 per ton, representing a 1.9% rise from Monday's close, yet 45% down from the close of 2025.

After a substantial surge in 2024, cocoa prices have steeply declined. Producers have turned to measures like shrinking chocolate bar sizes and using alternative fats to manage costs. Meanwhile, favorable weather conditions and better farm practices have bolstered cocoa supply. Expect a price rebound as consumer demand strengthens, predicts consultant Raphael Felenbok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global
2
Man Arrested for Controversial Remarks on Lord Krishna

Man Arrested for Controversial Remarks on Lord Krishna

 India
3
Opium Cultivation and Anti-Encroachment Drive Shake Chhattisgarh Village

Opium Cultivation and Anti-Encroachment Drive Shake Chhattisgarh Village

 India
4
Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026