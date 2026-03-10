Left Menu

G7 Holds Firm: Awaiting IEA’s Strategic Oil Release Decision Amid Middle East Tensions

The G7 energy ministers have opted not to release strategic oil reserves, instead requesting that the International Energy Agency (IEA) assess current market conditions before acting. Amid tensions in Iran, oil prices fluctuated significantly, with EU leaders also addressing energy vulnerabilities and discussing future energy strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

G7 energy ministers have decided against releasing strategic oil reserves, opting to have the International Energy Agency (IEA) evaluate the situation first. The IEA will assess market conditions and the security of supply as part of their discussions on potential emergency stock releases.

The decision comes as benchmark oil prices hit almost four-year highs due to the conflict in Iran, creating tensions across the energy market. European governments are on alert, remembering the energy crisis of 2022 that resulted from the Ukraine conflict.

EU leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and others, plan to discuss energy prices and competitiveness. The European Commission pledged significant investments to improve energy infrastructure, as Europe reduced reliance on Russian gas and diversified its energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

