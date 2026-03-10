G7 Holds Firm: Awaiting IEA’s Strategic Oil Release Decision Amid Middle East Tensions

G7 energy ministers have decided against releasing strategic oil reserves, opting to have the International Energy Agency (IEA) evaluate the situation first. The IEA will assess market conditions and the security of supply as part of their discussions on potential emergency stock releases.

The decision comes as benchmark oil prices hit almost four-year highs due to the conflict in Iran, creating tensions across the energy market. European governments are on alert, remembering the energy crisis of 2022 that resulted from the Ukraine conflict.

EU leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and others, plan to discuss energy prices and competitiveness. The European Commission pledged significant investments to improve energy infrastructure, as Europe reduced reliance on Russian gas and diversified its energy supply.

